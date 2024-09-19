La Liga addresses strong summer interest from Arsenal – “I didn’t allow myself to have distractions”

Joan Garcia

Source: Football-espana

During the summer, Arsenal showed significant interest in acquiring Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The 23-year-old was targeted by the Premier League club to serve as their new backup goalkeeper, but their efforts did not succeed.



As the summer transfer window drew to a close, Arsenal attempted to secure Garcia, but Espanyol's asking price led them to opt for former Barcelona goalkeeper Neto instead.

Recently, Garcia shared his thoughts on the interest from Arsenal, according to Diario AS.



