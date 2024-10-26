La Liga make official request to play Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in USA

La Liga has long sought to host matches internationally, and it appears that progress is finally being made.

With FIFA's potential approval and a reduction in conflict between La Liga President Javier Tebas and RFEF President Luis Rubiales, the way forward is becoming clearer.



The match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, set for December 21st or 22nd at Montjuic, has been identified as a candidate for this inaugural overseas game, with La Liga eager to hold it in Miami, Florida.

If the event takes place in the U.S., it would be hosted at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, just a day before the Dolphins compete against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.