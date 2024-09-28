La Liga manager on verge of being sacked just three months into tenure

Luis Carrion has failed to make any sort of impact at Las Palmas

Source: Football-espana

Replacing Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has proven challenging, and Luis Carrion has yet to make a significant impact at Las Palmas.

Currently, after seven matchdays, the team sits at the bottom of La Liga and has not secured a win since February.



The recent draw against Real Betis was disappointing, leading to growing impatience among club officials with Carrion, who assumed the head coach position in June.

According to Canarias7 (via ED), a loss to Villarreal on Monday may result in Carrion's dismissal.



