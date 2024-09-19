La Liga president Javier Tebas expects Barcelona to be punished in Negreira case

Javier Tebas

Source: Football-espana

La Liga president Javier Tebas anticipates that Barcelona will face consequences in the ongoing Negreira investigation.

The case, which emerged in February 2023, centers on allegations of sports corruption linked to payments made by Barcelona to Enriquez Negreira, who served as vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

In a recent appearance on "The Wild Project" podcast, Tebas expressed his expectation that Barcelona will be deemed guilty and suggested that the potential punishment could be surprising.



