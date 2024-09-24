La Liga superstar identified by Manchester City as Rodri Hernandez replacement

Manchester City, and Spain, are set to be without star midfielder Rodri Hernandez

Source: Football-espana

Manchester City and the Spanish national team will be missing key midfielder Rodri Hernandez for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to an ACL injury sustained during the recent match against Arsenal. This injury will sideline him for several months.

In light of this situation, Manchester City may consider bringing in a replacement during the January transfer window.

While it will be challenging to find someone who can match the caliber of the former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid player, Martin Zubimendi has already demonstrated his ability to step up, notably when he filled in for Rodri during the Euro 2024 final.



