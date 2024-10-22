La Liga wants Barcelona v Atletico in Miami

Barcelona's fixture against Atletico Madrid is planned for 22 December

Source: BBC

Barcelona's upcoming league match against Atletico Madrid in December may take place in Miami, pending approval from FIFA, according to La Liga officials.

This would mark the inaugural La Liga game held in the United States. The final decision rests with FIFA, the governing body of football.

The match is set for December 22, just before La Liga's winter break. Additionally, both teams are slated to participate in a four-team Spanish Super Cup in early January, which will occur in Saudi Arabia.



