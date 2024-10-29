Lakers' unbeaten start to NBA season ended by Suns

Menu ›
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns led their team to a narrow 109-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the Lakers' first loss of the NBA season. Booker scored 33 points, while Durant contributed 30. In contrast, LeBron James had a subdued performance with only 11 points, as Anthony Davis was the top scorer for the Lakers with 29 points, and Austin Reaves added 23.
