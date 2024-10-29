Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Lamine Yamal beats Real Madrid star to Kopa award to make it three years out of four for Barcelona

Lamine Yamal2211111.png Lamine Yamal

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal made history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to receive the Kopa trophy for the best young player, awarded during the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live