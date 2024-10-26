Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Lamine Yamal compares Barcelona fans to his mother in emotional message

Lamine Yamal94.png Lamine Yamal

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lamine Yamal has expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from Barcelona fans.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live