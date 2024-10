Barcelona's Lamine Yamal showcased his exceptional talent once more in the match against Bayern Munich, proving he thrives under pressure.

He displayed remarkable confidence by nutmegging Serge Gnabry in a critical moment and outmaneuvering Alphonso Davies.



This self-assuredness is fueling his anticipation for El Clasico, as he believes Barcelona has outperformed Real Madrid thus far.

The team is eager to break a four-match losing streak against their rivals.