Lamine Yamal suffers alleged racist abuse in El Clasico win

Barcelona achieved a remarkable 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico, marking a significant milestone for Lamine Yamal.

This win at the Bernabeu represents Barcelona's best league performance in Madrid since 2022.



After a quiet first half, the team scored four goals in the second half, with Yamal netting the third, making it his first goal in an El Clasico.



At just 17 years and 106 days, he became the youngest player to score in this historic matchup, further highlighting his rapid ascent in football.

However, during his celebration, a disturbing incident was recorded, showing a Real Madrid fan directing racist insults at him, which were captured on social media.



Captain Raphinha intervened to protect Yamal from the abuse. La Liga is anticipated to provide an update on the matter soon, while Real Madrid is looking into the individuals responsible for the offensive behavior.