Landmark win for Mahomes as rookie Daniels shines again

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Jayden Daniels (R) both set new records in their respective games

Source: BBC

In week four, Sunday showcased remarkable achievements and standout performances, highlighted by Patrick Mahomes marking his 100th regular season start with a victory, and Jayden Daniels emerging as a promising new talent in the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs consistently discover paths to victory, contrasting with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are struggling to secure wins. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are making waves with rookie sensation Daniels leading the charge.

The Minnesota Vikings secured a win ahead of their journey to London, while Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets face a tough trip to the UK after suffering a disappointing loss.



