Laryea Kingston's resignation caused instability in Black Starlets camp - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Laryea Kingston

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, believes that Laryea Kingston's sudden resignation as head coach of the Ghana U-17 national team has caused instability within the team.

Kingston's departure came after the team's 2-1 semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso, which dashed their hopes of automatically qualifying for the upcoming U-17 AFCON.



This is the third consecutive failure for the Black Starlets to secure a spot in the tournament.

Armstrong-Mortagbe stated that the team was making significant progress under Kingston's leadership, but his resignation has hurt the team's energy.



