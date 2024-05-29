Laryea Kingston’s resignation is childish - Malik Jabir

Menu ›
Wed, 29 May 2024 Source: Footballghana
Malik Jabir criticized Laryea Kingston for resigning as head coach of the Black Starlets after Ghana's loss in the WAFU B Championship semifinals.
Malik Jabir criticized Laryea Kingston for resigning as head coach of the Black Starlets after Ghana's loss in the WAFU B Championship semifinals. Kingston, who announced his resignation in Russia during the U-16 tournament, was called out by Jabir for making a "childish decision."
