Laryea Kingston urges Black Stars to stay focused after back-to-back wins in World Cup qualifiers

Laryea Kingston

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has urged the Black Stars to maintain their focus and avoid excessive celebrations after their recent back-to-back wins that have revitalized their 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes. Ghana's victories over Mali and the Central African Republic have propelled them to second place in Group I, tied on points with leaders Comoros.





