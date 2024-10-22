Las Palmas end winless run in Diego Martinez debut as Valencia sink to bottom

Valencia faced a disappointing 2-3 defeat against Las Palmas

Source: Football-espana

Valencia faced a disappointing 2-3 defeat against Las Palmas, with captain Jose Gaya receiving boos upon his return after a five-month injury layoff, unable to prevent his team from falling to the bottom of the standings. Diego Martinez celebrated a successful debut with Las Palmas.

The match began positively for Valencia, who took the lead with a Pepelu penalty in the 14th minute.



However, Las Palmas gradually gained momentum and put Valencia under significant pressure by halftime.

Although they had a penalty appeal rejected, they capitalized on a rebound after Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Adnan Januzaj’s attempt, allowing Alex Munoz to score.



Read full article