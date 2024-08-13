Last season was exhausting for Medeama SC; it affected us – Evans Adotey

Evans Augustine Adotey, the Technical Director of Medeama Sporting Club, has attributed the team's failure to retain their Ghana Premier League title to the pressures associated with competing in multiple tournaments.

In an interview with 3Sports, the seasoned coach expressed that the extensive travel required for matches significantly drained the team, adversely impacting their performance.



“Upon reviewing my report, it is evident that we faced considerable challenges. The travel, playing away games, and the continuous need to catch up on postponed matches took a significant toll on us. After an intense match in the Premier League, we often had to return to Cape Coast, and at times, we traveled from Kumasi to Tarkwa or from Tarkwa to Cape Coast. It was quite taxing,” stated Evans Adotey.

He further remarked, “These factors were instrumental in our elimination from the tournament.”



As the new football season approaches, Evans Adotey remains optimistic that Medeama SC will successfully reclaim the Ghana Premier League title.