Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Late Maguire header gives 10-man Man Utd draw in six-goal thriller at Porto

Screenshot 20241004 061021.png Manchester United equalised in injury time to avoid a fourth defeat of the season

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Harry Maguire salvaged a thrilling draw for Manchester United, who were down to ten players after Bruno Fernandes was sent off and had relinquished a two-goal advantage against Porto in the Europa League.

His late goal could be crucial for manager Erik ten Hag, who was facing the prospect of a fourth defeat in just ten matches this season.

In the first of five minutes of stoppage time, Maguire, coming off the bench, leaped to connect with Christian Eriksen's corner, directing a brilliant header into the bottom corner.

Read full article

Source: BBC