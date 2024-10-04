Late Maguire header gives 10-man Man Utd draw in six-goal thriller at Porto

Menu ›
Sports
Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Harry Maguire salvaged a thrilling draw for Manchester United, who were down to ten players after Bruno Fernandes was sent off and had relinquished a two-goal advantage against Porto in the Europa League.
His late goal could be crucial for manager Erik ten Hag, who was facing the prospect of a fourth defeat in just ten matches this season.
In the first of five minutes of stoppage time, Maguire, coming off the bench, leaped to connect with Christian Eriksen's corner, directing a brilliant header into the bottom corner.
Read full article
Source: BBC