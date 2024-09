Ollie Watkins scored two goals against Everton last weekend

Source: BBC

Aston Villa secured a thrilling victory over rivals Wolves at Villa Park with two late goals.

Wolves dominated the first half and went ahead in the 25th minute, thanks to Matheus Cunha capitalizing on a poor pass from Diego Carlos.

However, Villa, fresh off a Champions League win earlier in the week, found their rhythm in the 73rd minute when Ollie Watkins, assisted by Morgan Rogers, leveled the score with a deflected shot.



Read full article