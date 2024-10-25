Lazio's Tchaouna taken off after being racially abused

Loum Tchaouna joined Lazio from fellow Italian side Salernitana in July

Source: BBC

Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna was taken off the field after experiencing racial abuse from fans during his team's Europa League victory over Twente on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was visibly upset when he was substituted in the 89th minute of Lazio's 2-0 triumph in the Netherlands.



While discussing the incident with referee Nikola Dabanovic and the Lazio bench, the France Under-21 international appeared to mimic monkey sounds to convey his frustration.

Lazio's manager, Marco Baroni, mentioned that he initially intended to replace Spanish forward Pedro but opted to substitute Tchaouna instead due to his evident distress over the situation.



