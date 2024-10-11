Leach leads England to record-breaking win

Jack Leach took his 27th lbw out of 132 Test wickets

Source: BBC

Jack Leach secured the three wickets necessary for England to achieve a record-setting victory against Pakistan, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite Pakistan starting the final day with six wickets lost and Abrar Ahmed sidelined due to illness, England faced resistance from Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal, who contributed 109 runs for the seventh wicket partnership.

Leach required just four balls to dismiss Salman lbw for 63 runs, and subsequently executed a sharp caught-and-bowled to eliminate Shaheen Shah Afridi.



