Leagues to sue Fifa over 'abuse of dominance'

The planned expansion of the Club World Cup has upset player unions

Source: BBC

The top European leagues, including the Premier League, and global players' union Fifpro will launch legal action against world governing body Fifa over its "abuse of dominance" in the game.

The European Leagues, which represents 39 leagues and 1,130 clubs in 33 countries, says it is filing a complaint to the European Commission to protect the welfare of players.



It comes following growing pressure from leagues and player unions, including the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), over the number of games added to the calendar and the impact on players.

A Fifpro statement said the international calendar is "now beyond saturation", "unsustainable for national leagues" and a "risk for the health of players".



