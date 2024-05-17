Leeroy Owusu grabs an assist in Odense BK's win against Hvidovre

Leeroy Owusu

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu played a crucial role in Odense BK's 3-1 win over Hvidovre in the Danish Superligaen on Thursday night, providing an assist to help secure the victory.

The match added another chapter to the history between the two teams, with Hvidovre having previously won twice and Odense BK three times.



Owusu started the game at the Pro Ventilation Arena and showcased his stamina by playing the entire match. Despite Hvidovre's control of possession, Odense BK managed to create more scoring opportunities, showcasing their effective counter-attacking tactics.



The first goal of the game was scored in the 11th minute, as Odense BK's Tom Trybull headed the ball into the bottom left corner from close range. Alasana Manneh provided the assist with a cross following a corner kick.

In the 48th minute, Odense Boldklub increased their lead with a header from Luca Kjerrumgaard, who found the bottom right corner from the right side of the six-yard box. Owusu played a key role in the goal, delivering the assist with a well-placed cross.



Hvidovre managed to score one goal back in the 81st minute, with Lirim Qamili converting a penalty with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. However, Odense BK maintained their lead and secured all three points.



Owusu's performance in the match was outstanding, highlighting his importance to Odense BK this season. The midfielder has featured in 26 games and provided four assists in the Danish Superligaen.