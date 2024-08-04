Legends don’t die, they live forever – Majeed Ashimeru reacts after inspiring Anderlecht’s win over Royal Antwerp

Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru has responded after helping Anderlecht secure an away victory against Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Despite coming on as a substitute, the Black Stars midfielder emerged as the hero by scoring the winning goal for the Lotto Park outfit.



In just five minutes, the 26-year-old made a significant impact in the thrilling clash at the Bosuilstadion as his team secured a 2-1 win.



He replaced Mario Stroeykens in the 74th minute before scoring the match-winning goal for the visiting team.



Anderlecht took the lead in the 25th minute with an own goal from Senne Lammens in the exciting clash on Sunday.



The hosts responded with an equalizer in the 33rd minute after Gyrano Kerk found the back of the net with an assist from Vincent Janssen. The first half of the highly anticipated clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Good win????????Legends don’t die, they live forever” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



However, it was Ashimeru who made the difference in the game by coming off the bench to score and secure maximum points for the visitors.



The Ghanaian international scored the winning goal in the 79th minute after being set up by Yari Verschaeren.



Ashimeru has played in both games since the start of the 2024/25 Belgian top-flight season. His goal against Royal Antwerp is his first of the campaign.