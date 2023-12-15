Legionary Soccer Academy Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup tournament set for Dec. 21-22

The Ahenfo Peace And Love Cup

Legionary Soccer Academy is set to host the Ahenfo Peace And Love Cup scouting tournament on December 21-22 at the Asebu Agyendam Legionary Park.

This promising event promises to be a showcase of the best young football talent from various clubs, creating an exciting platform for budding athletes to shine.



The tournament will not only serve as a battleground for the clubs but also as a scouting ground for the most talented players.



With accommodation provided for participating teams, the focus is on creating an environment conducive to fostering emerging football stars.



Each team is expected to assemble a maximum of 20 players and five officials, totalling 25 participants.



The matches will be broadcast live on Facebook, adding a layer of excitement for fans who can't be physically present.



Adding to the spectacle, radio commentary will accompany the matches, providing detailed coverage, match scores, and promotions across various media outlets.

CEO of Legionary Soccer Academy, Mr Bright John Nyarko is sparing no effort in making this tournament a memorable experience for players and fans alike.



The top three teams will receive trophies, medals, certificates, calendars, and booklets.







Additionally, individual achievements will be recognized with awards for the Goal King, Best Player, and Best Goalkeeper.



The tournament aims not only to identify promising talent but also to foster camaraderie among participants. The final prayers, coupled with group pictures, will mark the culmination of an event that prioritizes unity, talent, and the joy of the game.



