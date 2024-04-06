Legionary Soccer Academy sends three players abroad to sign professional contracts

Legionary Soccer Academy players

Three talented players from Ghana's Division Two League team, Legionary Soccer Academy, have taken a significant step towards achieving their football dreams.

Anthony Kwofie, Kelvin Obeng Amankwah, and Awuku Amewugah have successfully secured professional contracts with European clubs. On April 2, 2024, they embarked on their journey to their new clubs in Turkey and Poland.



Anthony Kwofie and Kelvin Obeng Amankwah will proudly wear the jersey of Boluspor Kulubu in the Turkish Lig 1, while Awuku Amewugah will join MKS Polonia Przemysl in the lower tier division in Poland.



Boluspor Kulubu currently holds the 9th position in the Turkish Lig 1, while MKS Polonia Przemysl is placed 16th in the Polish IV. Liga. These three players are expected to secure starting positions and contribute to the improvement of their respective clubs' performance.

This remarkable achievement was made possible due to their outstanding performances in the "Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup" scouting tournament, organized by Legionary Soccer Academy in Ghana, in December 2023.



The tournament was organized through a collaboration between Sesame Ltd's Ensar Ozdemir from Turkey, Zenith Sports and Events Management based in Australia, and Football Youth Talents Management in the United Kingdom.