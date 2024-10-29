Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin gutted at draw over Accra Lions

Paa Kwesi Fabin342 Paa Kwesi Fabin

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legon Cities head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed disappointment over his team's draw with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League last Friday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live