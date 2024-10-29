Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin gutted at draw over Accra Lions

Legon Cities head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed disappointment over his team's draw with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League last Friday.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, was marred by questionable refereeing, leading to frustration among fans.



Despite Accra Lions controlling much of the game, Legon Cities created several scoring opportunities but failed to convert, resulting in a 0-0 draw.



Fabin remarked on the performance, stating, "It was a good game with both teams playing well. It's unfortunate to end in a draw after creating so many chances, but I’m unsure if it was due to naivety or inexperience."



He noted a disparity between training and match performance, jokingly questioning his attackers' intentions.

Acknowledging the team's struggles, with only two points from seven matches, he emphasized the need for continued hard work to secure victories.



He also mentioned that key player Akatuk remains injured but is expected to return soon.



The match concluded with heightened tension due to controversial refereeing decisions against Accra Lions, leaving Legon Cities at the bottom of the league table.



Looking ahead, Coach Fabin's team will face the formidable Asante Kotoko in their next match.