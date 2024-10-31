Sports

Legon Cities secure 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko

Screenshot 20241031 062201.png Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko faced their first loss of the season, falling 2-1 to Legon Cities in a thrilling encounter during week 6 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

