Legon Cities should have scored more goals against Berekum Chelsea – Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, expressed his disappointment with his team's lack of efficiency in front of the goal in their 3-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

Despite wasting numerous opportunities earlier in the match, Legon Cities managed to score dramatic goals in the final minutes to secure the win.



Fabin acknowledged that his team could have scored more than three goals, especially considering the chances they missed in the first half.



However, he emphasized that the most important thing at this stage of the league is to collect three points, and he is satisfied with the result.



Frederick Akatuk opened the scoring for Legon Cities in the 42nd minute, assisted by Stephen Appiah.

Berekum Chelsea equalized in the 85th minute through Patrick Ansu, but Legon Cities quickly regained the lead with Yaya Rahim's goal in the 87th minute.



The match took another twist as Awuah Dramani levelled the score for Berekum Chelsea in the 90th minute.



However, in a thrilling finale, Frederick Akatuk scored the decisive goal in the 90+4 minute, securing a crucial victory for Legon Cities.