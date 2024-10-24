Legon Cities tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin urges referees to ensure fairness in league matches

Legon Cities coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has urged referees to uphold fairness in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League matches.

Following a perceived injustice in their recent 3-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea, Fabin emphasized the need for equitable officiating in future games. The team has had a challenging start to the season, managing only one draw and suffering five defeats in six matches.



In a media statement, Fabin expressed his concerns, highlighting a missed penalty opportunity that could have altered the game's outcome.

As Legon Cities prepares to face Accra Lions at the University of Ghana Stadium this weekend, they aim to secure their first victory of the season, currently sitting at the bottom of the league table with just one point.