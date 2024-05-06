Legon Cities under scrutiny for uniform clash in Asante Kotoko match

Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

Legon Cities is currently facing consequences from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to their decision to wear orange strips during their recent 2-0 loss against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

This choice of attire caused controversy and disrupted the flow of the game, as both teams were wearing jerseys that looked very similar.



As a result, Legon Cities had to change their shorts and socks to blue in the second half in order to minimize confusion and allow for better player identification.



In light of this incident, the GFA has charged Legon Cities with violating Sections 16(1)(b) and 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

It is alleged that the club's refusal to modify their strips amounted to misconduct, which has had a negative impact on the reputation of the sport. Legon Cities has been given until Wednesday, May 8th, to provide a response to these charges.



Meanwhile, during the match itself, Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed scored the goals that secured their victory over Legon Cities.