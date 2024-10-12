Leicester City manager Steve Cooper responds to calls for Fatawu Issahaku's bigger role

Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has acknowledged the growing calls from fans for Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku to take on a larger role within the team.

The 20-year-old has made a strong impression during his three Premier League appearances this season, generating enthusiasm among supporters with his energetic play.

In a recent interview, Cooper commented on the matter, saying, "That question could apply to anyone not starting. We have a squad where everyone is putting in effort. There are players who will start and others who will come off the bench. A few games ago, it was Stephy; now it's Abdul. It could be Kasey (McAteer) next. I understand why this question arises, but it should focus on Stephy rather than Abdul. Next week, it will likely be someone else," as reported by Leicester Mercury.



