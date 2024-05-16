Leicester City's rising star Fatawu Issahaku expresses gratitude to Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

Fatawu Issahaku (Left) exchanging pleasantries with Haruna Iddrisu

Leicester City's young forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, recently made a significant gesture in his successful career by visiting Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, a pivotal figure in his football journey in Ghana.

The purpose of the visit was to express his sincere gratitude for the unwavering support and guidance provided by Hon. Iddrisu from grassroots to professional levels.



Fatawu Issahaku, who was honored with Leicester City Men's Young Player of the Season award, showcased his exceptional skills and contributions throughout the season.



The 20-year-old, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, impressed with six goals and an impressive 13 assists, establishing himself as a key playmaker for the team.



Issahaku's impact was highlighted by a remarkable hat-trick in Leicester's 5-0 win over Southampton.

Despite his goal-scoring prowess, his creative abilities were equally crucial in the team's success.



Making his debut just days after joining the club, Issahaku quickly proved his worth by scoring his first goal in a 3-1 victory against Swansea City.



Negotiations are ongoing between Leicester City and Sporting Lisbon for a potential permanent transfer.