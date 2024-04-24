Let's get it done' - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku urges teammates to secure Premier League promotion

Fatawu Issahaku

Leicester City's advancement to the English Premier League (EPL) is being driven by the exceptional performance of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, whose hat-trick propelled them closer to securing qualification.

The 20-year-old Black Stars winger displayed his skills with an outstanding performance, scoring his first-ever professional hat-trick as Leicester defeated Southampton 5-0 in the Sky Bet English Championship.



Issahaku's remarkable display also included an assist for Jamie Vardy's goal, playing a crucial role in Leicester's dominant victory and increasing their lead at the top of the table by four points.



With only two matches left, Leicester City requires just one more win to secure promotion to the EPL, marking a quick return after being relegated in the previous season.

Throughout the 2023-2024 league season, Issahaku has accumulated six goals and 12 assists in 39 games, further highlighting his impact while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.



In a social media post reflecting on his significant accomplishment, Issahaku stated, "Last night was a great achievement... one more step towards our ultimate goal, let's achieve it together."