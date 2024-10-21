Sports

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface involved in car accident - reports

Victor Boniface Victor Boniface has scored seven times for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface was involved in a car accident following his team's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports from German media on Sunday.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live