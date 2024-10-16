Libya criticises Nigeria amid AFCON qualifier boycott

Libya has criticized Nigeria amid the latter's decision to boycott the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) dismissed allegations of poor treatment towards the Libyan team, claiming that issues arose from the Libyan Football Federation's failure to communicate their arrival plans effectively.



NFF officials stated they had made necessary arrangements, but Libya opted for their own transport, which led to dissatisfaction.

The situation highlights the tensions surrounding the qualifier, with both teams aiming for success despite off-pitch controversies​