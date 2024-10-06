Libya sees Osimhen and Ndah Injuries as advantage ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen

Source: Lighters Zone

Libya is feeling hopeful about their upcoming matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifiers against Nigeria, set for October 11 and 15. This optimism stems from injuries to key Nigerian players Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah.

Reports suggest that Libyan supporters and analysts are confident that the absence of these stars may enhance their team's chances of achieving a positive outcome, reigniting their aspirations for qualification to the tournament in Morocco next year.

Libya News 24 emphasized this sentiment in a recent article, stating that Osimhen's unavailability could be a pivotal moment to tilt the competitive edge in Libya's favor. The report further noted that if the Libyan coaching staff can leverage this situation effectively, it could significantly boost team morale and improve their odds of progressing.



