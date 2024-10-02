Lille vs. Real Madrid live score: UEFA Champions League result, updates, stats as Kylian Mbappe starts on the bench

Kylian Mbappé

Source: Lighters Zone

Real Madrid will continue their defense of the UEFA Champions League with an away match against Ligue 1 team Lille on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad faced a tough challenge from Stuttgart in their opening league match but secured a 3-1 victory.

Lille, having lost 2-0 to Sporting CP, will look to revive their campaign by defeating the 15-time champions, while Kylian Mbappe, a French star, remains on the bench as he works towards regaining full fitness.



