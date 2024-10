Lionel Messi could potentially face Real Madrid one last time in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, as Inter Miami have secured their place in the tournament.

Following their victory in the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami qualified to represent the CONCACAF region.

Real Madrid, as one of the tournament's regular contenders, could set up a thrilling clash with Messi, offering fans a final showdown between the iconic Argentine and his former club's biggest rivals. This could be a memorable moment for football fans worldwide.