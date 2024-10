Lionel Messi has hinted at the possibility of retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine captain, who led his team to victory in the 2022 World Cup, suggested that he might not be around for another tournament, as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career.

Messi's comments come just under two years before the next World Cup, leaving fans wondering if they will see him in action on football’s biggest stage one last time. His future plans remain uncertain.