Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Live-streamed Ghana vs Niger (AFCON qualifiers): Thomas Partey captains team in Morocco

BlkstarsScreenshot 2024 09 08 181915.png The defense remains largely unchanged from their previous match against Angola

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo announced his starting XI for the high-stakes 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live