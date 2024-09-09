Live-streamed Ghana vs Niger (AFCON qualifiers): Thomas Partey captains team in Morocco

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo announced his starting XI for the high-stakes 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The match, set to take place on Monday, September 9, at Morocco's Berkane Municipal Stadium, will see some key changes in the lineup, particularly in midfield and attack, as Ghana seeks to secure its first win in the qualifiers.



Majeed Ashimeru replaces Elisha Owusu in midfield, while Inaki Williams steps in for Jordan Ayew in attack.



The defense remains largely unchanged from their previous match against Angola, with Tariq Lamptey and Alidu Seidu taking their spots as full-backs, and Salisu Mohammed partnering Abdul Mumin in central defense.



Thomas Partey will captain the team and lead the midfield alongside Ashimeru and Mohammed Kudus.

In attack, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Antoine Semenyo will join Inaki Williams to form the attacking trio. Ghana will be hoping these changes provide the spark needed to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Angola in their last outing.



Meanwhile, Niger is also looking for redemption after a similar defeat to Sudan.



Watch the game below:







