Live streaming: AFCON 2025 Qualifiers - Sudan 2-0 Ghana Black Stars

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sudan has taken a surprising 2-0 lead over Ghana in their ongoing AFCON 2025 qualifier. This is a major blow to the Black Stars, who were hoping to secure their first win in Group F. The match, which is still being played in Benghazi, Libya, is proving to be a difficult one for Ghana, as Sudan has capitalized on key moments to score twice.

