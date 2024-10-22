Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Liverpool Defeat Arsenal, Saliba Red Card, Man Utd Beat Brentford, Kurt Okraku's GFA | S8 EP28

Video Archive
Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

The guys discuss Liverpool’s impressive win against Chelsea as well as William Saliba’s controversial red card in Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth. They also discuss Man Utd getting back to winning ways against Brentford and Ghana’s disappointing defeat to Sudan.

The guys discuss Liverpool’s impressive win against Chelsea as well as William Saliba’s controversial red card in Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth. They also discuss Man Utd getting back to winning ways against Brentford and Ghana’s disappointing defeat to Sudan.

Source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios