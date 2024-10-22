Liverpool Defeat Arsenal, Saliba Red Card, Man Utd Beat Brentford, Kurt Okraku's GFA | S8 EP28

Source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

The guys discuss Liverpool’s impressive win against Chelsea as well as William Saliba’s controversial red card in Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth. They also discuss Man Utd getting back to winning ways against Brentford and Ghana’s disappointing defeat to Sudan.

