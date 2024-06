Alan Hansen captained Liverpool during the club's dominance of English football in the 1970s

Source: BBC

Alan Hansen, the 68-year-old ex-Liverpool and Scotland defender, is currently facing a serious health condition.

Liverpool FC shared that their former captain is hospitalized, and they expressed their thoughts and support for him.

Hansen began his successful career by helping Partick Thistle secure promotion to the Scottish Premier Division before moving to Liverpool in 1977.



