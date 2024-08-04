Liverpool cruise past Man Utd in friendly

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season, 22 points ahead of Manchester United

Source: BBC

Liverpool concluded their three-match tour in the United States with an unblemished record, achieving a remarkable 3-0 victory over Manchester United in Columbia, under the management of Arne Slot.

In front of a crowd of 77,559, the largest non-US football audience at the Williams-Brice Stadium, Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring for Liverpool just 10 minutes into the match, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Casemiro within the penalty area.

The advantage was extended in the 36th minute when Mohamed Salah showcased his exceptional close control, manoeuvring past United's young defender Toby Collyer along the touchline. Salah then raced to the byline, delivering a precise low cross to Curtis Jones, who finished the move effectively.



