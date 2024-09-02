Liverpool explored Osimhen deal - Monday's gossip

Menu ›
Sports
Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Liverpool investigated the option of acquiring Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, aged 25, during the summer transfer window; however, they were deterred by the substantial salary demands of the Napoli striker. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian).
