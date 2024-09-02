Sports

Liverpool explored Osimhen deal - Monday's gossip

Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen Victor Osimhen

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Liverpool investigated the option of acquiring Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, aged 25, during the summer transfer window; however, they were deterred by the substantial salary demands of the Napoli striker. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian).

