Liverpool explored Osimhen deal - Monday's gossip

Victor Osimhen

Source: BBC

Liverpool investigated the option of acquiring Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, aged 25, during the summer transfer window; however, they were deterred by the substantial salary demands of the Napoli striker. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian).

