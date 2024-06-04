Sports

Liverpool eye cut-price deal for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus amid Salah uncertainty

Mohammed Kudus 3322 Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Liverpool is considering making a move for Mohammed Kudus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

They are looking to secure the Ghanaian player for a price lower than his £85 million release clause.

According to reports, Liverpool could take advantage of West Ham's current situation to sign Kudus at a reduced cost before his exit clause becomes active next year.

The club's interest in Kudus is driven by concerns over Mohamed Salah's future, with rumours suggesting that Saudi clubs could target Salah shortly.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet