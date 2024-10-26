Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Liverpool eye former Barcelona star as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Screenshot 20241026 064727.png Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025, considering a former Barcelona player as a potential replacement.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live