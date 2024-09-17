Liverpool fan in Italy for match dies in crash

The club said it was "deeply saddened" by the news

Source: BBC

A Liverpool supporter tragically lost his life in Italy while attending a Champions League match.

Philip Dooley, 51, from Liverpool, was hit by a car in Bergamo during the early hours of Tuesday, according to Merseyside Police.



The police have notified Mr. Dooley's family in Merseyside and are assisting Italian authorities.

Additionally, two witnesses to the incident are cooperating with the investigation being conducted by Italian police.



Read full article