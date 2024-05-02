Liverpool interested in Mohammed Kudus, release clause not active until 2025

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has caught the attention of English football giants Liverpool, who are reportedly considering a move for the player.

Kudus has been in impressive form since joining West Ham United, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in all competitions. His recent achievement of registering over 100 successful take-ons in Europe's top five leagues has further raised his profile, attracting interest from clubs like Liverpool as they plan for the summer transfer window.



Sources suggest that one of the reasons Kudus opted for West Ham over Brighton was due to the release clause in his contract.



While his market value has increased significantly, it is believed to be within a range that would interest Liverpool. However, any potential transfer would have to wait until the third transfer window, meaning Kudus could only be signed in 2025.



Sean Whetstone, who has close ties to West Ham's management, mentioned that there has been speculation regarding Kudus' release clause, but club sources have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

He clarified that release clauses typically become active after the third transfer window following a player's signing.



Therefore, if Kudus does have a release clause, it would not come into effect until July 2025.



Liverpool's interest in Kudus signals their intent to strengthen their squad, and the midfielder's impressive performances have made him a target for the club. His ability to contribute both in scoring goals and providing assists has made him a valuable asset for West Ham, and it's no surprise that clubs like Liverpool are monitoring his progress.



While Kudus' future remains uncertain, the prospect of a move to Liverpool could be enticing for the midfielder. However, West Ham fans can take comfort in the fact that any potential transfer would not happen until 2025, giving the club time to enjoy his talents for the foreseeable future.